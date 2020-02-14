Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up, Jim Carrey is a pet detective in “Sonic the Hedgehog.” He plays the evil “Doctor Robotnik” in this video game adaptation. A supercharged space rodent comes to earth to escape the haters. But he’ll need help from “X-Man” James Marsden to avoid Carrey’s conniving clutches. “Sonic” is rated PG.

Up next, be careful what you wish for in “Fantasy Island.” This film offers a more sinister take of the 1970’s TV show. Michael Pena plays the enigmatic owner of a tropical resort. A paradise that includes late-night raves, wish fulfillment, and a heavy dose of revenge. But the price could be your soul. “Fantasy Island” is rated PG-13.

Will Ferrell finds himself on a slippery slope in “Downhill.” He pairs with comedy legend Julia Louis-Dreyfus for a vacation in the Alps. But when an avalanche threatens to engulf their family, Farrell runs away leaving his loved ones questioning their loyalties after they survive. “Downhill” is rated R.

Lakeith Stanfield makes his move in “The Photograph.”The “Kives Ot” star plays a journalist writing a story about a famous photographer. “Insecure” star Issa Rae is that shutterbug’s daughter. Long estranged from her mother’s life, but about to discover a new love and an old secret after her passing. “The Photograph” is rated PG-13.