Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

Only one movie opens in wide release, look out he’s ride behind you…It’s the invisible man! What you can’t see can hurt you. Head Handmaid in charge, Elisabeth Moss stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by a classic monster character. Moss’s character escapes her violent and controlling ex and disappears into hiding. When she learns of her ex’s death a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves. Her sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. The film also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge & Storm Reid. “The Invisible Man” is rated R.

Here’s a look a few new movie trailers. First up, “Burden” tells the incredible true story of Michael “Mike” Burden played by Garrett Hedlund. A young member of the South Carolina Ku Klux Klan who rises to the rank of Grand Dragon and walks away from all of it with the help of a new love and an unlikely ally, the African American religious leader and social activist reverend david kennedy played by Forest Whitaker. Look out for singer Usher to make an appearance in this film as well.

The classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in this ragtag epic from the director of Beasts of the Southern Wild. Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up. “Wendy” is rated PG-13

Here’s a look at the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s & Nia Dacosta’s “Candyman.” It’s a reimagined story of the 1992 cult classic horror film. Shoutout to Vanessa A. Williams who starred in the first film and makes a cameo appearance in this film.