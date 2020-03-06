Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

From hissing unicorns to a comeback basketball team, there’s something for everyone in theaters. Watch as we take a look in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up, Ben Affleck calls a timeout in “The Way Back.” The two-time Oscar winner plays a former basketball phenom now sitting on the sidelines of life. Decades after walking-away from a college scholarship, Affleck’s character is struggling. So, when his high school alma mater asks him to coach their team of misfits, the former prep star can only hope he doesn’t shoot an air ball. “The Way Back” is rated R.

Tom Holland creates the brotherhood of the traveling pants in “Onward.” This Pixar odyssey features the “Spider-Man” actor as the voice of a teenage elf. He and older brother Chris Pratt have been raised without their father. But on the younger sibling’s 16th birthday, the boys receive a supernatural gift that resurrects half their dad’s body. Then, they have to go on an epic quest to bring back the rest. “Onward” is rated PG.

Now showing in our region, a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, “Emma.” The audience is taken back in time as Emma Woodhouse occupies herself with matchmaking and meddling in her family and friends lives. “Emma” is rated PG.