Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute

Here are the new releases hitting the big screen.

First up, Vin Diesel is back at the box office this weekend in “Bloodshot.” The action star plays a soldier killed in action, but a mysterious corporation revives him from his forever-after and injects him with some killer tech. He becomes a superhuman hitman and discovers someone else is in control of the noxious nanobots that keep him alive. “Bloodshot” is rated PG-13.

Hilary Swank starts a deadly rumor in “The Hunt.” this “Hunger Games” for grownups features the Oscar-winner among the strong ensemble cast. She plays the mastermind behind an internet conspiracy that leads to humans hunting humans. But one of the players among the group chosen as prey in this sadistic safari knows the game better than any of them. The film also stars Emma Roberts, Ike Barinholtz and “This is Us” heart-throb Justin Hartley. “The Hunt” is rated R.

A best-selling singer marries his biggest fan in “I Still Believe.” This faith-based film is inspired by the true story of Christian artist Jeremy Camp. He’s a 20 year old with a huge fan base and millions of albums sold. But his relationship with “Tomorrowland” star Britt Robertson turns bittersweet after his young love receives a devastating diagnosis. “I Still Believe” is rated PG.