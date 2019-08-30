Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute with D.J. Williams

We’re showing you what’s new in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute with the help of Pig Trail Nation’s D.J. Williams.

In “Don’t Let Go,” detective Jack Radcliff played by David Oyelowo gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley played by Storm Reid. Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. It’s a classic thriller with a supernatural twist. “Don’t Let Go” is rated R.

Warner Brothers has released its new “Joker” trailer days before it makes its big debut. Joaquin Phoenix stars as DC villain the “Joker.” He plays a mentally ill and struggling stand-up comedian who is upset with society. The movie also starts actor Robert De Niro. “Joker” officially hits theaters on October 4th.