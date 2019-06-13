Good Day NWA: Man Sees “Avengers: Endgame” Over 100 Times

So what are you doing with your summer? One Florida man has been spending his watching “ Avengers: Endgame “ over and over and over again. He says he’s now seen the blockbuster 114 times!

The man says he wants to secure the Guinness World Record for the number of times someone has watched it. The 30-year old is also hoping to watch the movie 200 times before it gets removed from theaters. To accomplish his goal, he is seeing the superhero film 4 to 5 times on Saturdays and Sundays. And he’s paying for the tickets using some rewards, but mostly out of his own pocket.



A car crashes, rolls and bursts into flames, all because of an *allergy attack.* Newly-released street video shows the incident unfolding in Nashville, Tennessee. You can see the car flipping over before it skids down the road. Eventually, a group of people spring into action and flip the car upright. Police said the driver had an allergy attack just moments before the crash. The excessive sneezing reportedly caused him to run off the road, and hit a culvert.