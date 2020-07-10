Good Day NWA: Mariah Carey to Release Memoir

Watch as we take a look at today’s trending stories, plus we are joined by a special guest in our Hot Topics!

Local entertainment blogger from The A-List Zone, April Muldrew joins Good Day NWA to tell us what stories she’s following this week.

“Glee” actress Naya Rivera has been missing since Wednesday from a lake in Southern California. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office believes she drowned. Search and rescue efforts for the actress have now shifted to a recovery operation. Authorities say she went to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son. He was discovered on the boat by another boater asleep and alone with a life vest. An adult life vest was found on the boat. Most folks know her from “Glee” but she was also filming season of “Step Up” with singer/songwriter Neyo. That show comes on Starz.

Mariah Carey is releasing a memoir called “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” On her social media she said the book will follow the ups and down, the debacles and dreams that made her who she is today. She also mentions the book will dive into her childhood. You can pre-order the book now, which is set to be released on September 29.

Jada Pinkett Smith hosts a Facebook live show called the Red Table Talk with her mom and daughter. They talk about their family and other topics. According to her Twitter she’s bringing herself to the table and social media is going crazy over this… because in an interview last week R & B singer August Alsina said he and Jada had a relationship going on and that Will gave his blessing. In a tweet Jada says “there’s some healing that needs to happen… so i’m bringing myself to the red table.”