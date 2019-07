One local organization needs your help to collect books for children in the Marshall Islands.

Watch as Faith Laukon & Tanya Evans join Good Day NWA. They share details on the work the Marshallese Education Initiative is doing in our community, how MEI has partnered with the Springdale Public Library, and how you can get involved.

For information on the Marshallese Educational Initiative, click here.

For information on the Springdale Public Library, click here.