Good Day NWA: Mary J. Blige Launches Wine Collection

Watch as Good Day NWA explores some trending stories in Hot Topics.

Big news out of Hollywood, legendary stand-up comedian, actor, director, producer, writer & singer Carl Reiner has died. Reiner graced the silver screen for decades. He’s best known for creating and starring in the “Dick Van Dyke Show.” His movies “Oh God!” with George Burns and “The Jerk” starring Steve Martin, became instant comedy classics. In his later years, Reiner wrote several books, but he never strayed far from his acting roots, whether it was on TV sitcoms like “Mad About You,” or on film in the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise. Carl Reiner was 98 years old.

Amazon is launching a new feature for Prime Video that could help you stay connected with friends while social distancing. You can host or attend a Prime Video Watch Party. It’s a new option for desktops, that lets you co-watch with friends and fellow Prime members. As the host, you’re in charge of the controls, providing everyone else with a synchronized theater-like experience. You can choose what to watch from Prime’s TV and movie lineup.

Grammy award-winning singer Mary J. Blige launched her wine collection called Sun Goddess. It’s a limited-edition collection. The singer says “sun goddess” was actually a nickname her sister gave her because she loves being outdoors and soaking up the sun. You’ve got 2 wines to choose from: a rosé and a sauvignon blanc. They’re about 20 bucks each for pre-sale on wine.com. They’ll be sold across the country starting in August.

The popular Netflix crime series “Ozark” will end its run with an expanded 4th season. Netflix is ordering 14 episodes for the final season, up from 10 in each of the previous seasons. The 14 episodes will be broken into 2 equal parts. Dates for the season have not been set. The Emmy-winning show’s viewership skyrocketed in the 3rd season as people stayed home during the Pandemic. It’s about a couple who move from suburban Chicago and start a criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. It stars Jason Bateman & Laura Linney. Bateman is also the Director and Producer.