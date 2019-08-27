Good Day NWA: Mattel Introduces New Barbie Inspiring Women Series

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics”

Tens of thousands of people came out to “Gem City Shine,” a star studded free event hosted by comedian Dave Chapelle in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend. He hosted the concert in light of the deadly shooting earlier this month which hit close to home for Chappelle, who lives about 20 miles outside of Dayton Some of the event’s performers included: Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, comedian Jon Stewart and Kayne West.

Taylor Swift kept everyone calm by opening up the MTV Video Music Awards, she also walked away with 2 awards, “Video of the Year” and “Video for Good”. The Joe Bros. rocked the stage as well and took home an award for “Best Pop Performance” for “Sucker”. Lil Naz X traded in his horse and cowboy attire for futuristic garb to perform his newest release, “Panini”. Missy Elliott performed and was presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hot the stage togetherto perform their hit “Senorita”, which later won “Best Collaboration”.

Who run the world?! Girls! And, Barbie is on board! Check out the latest barbie dolls featuring Rosa Parks and Sally Ride. Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the mother of the modern civil rights movement. And, Sally Ride was the first American woman, and the youngest American to fly in space. The new dolls are part of the inspiring women series, a way to honor historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than before. Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo are also part of this collection. Both dolls are in stores now.

Eddie Murphy is going to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years. SNL announced Murphy will host the holiday episode on December 21. He was a cast member from 1980 to 1984. He came back to host the show after the season ended in 1984. SNL’s 45th season begins September 28. Other hosts announced so far are Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, and Kristen Stewart.