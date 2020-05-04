Good Day NWA: May the 4th Be With You

Watch as Good Day NWA takes you to a galaxy far, far away! It’s May the 4th also known as National Star Wars Day.

The observance is a pun on the phrase ‘may the force be with you’ and was started by fans.

If you have Disney+, you are in for a treat because Star Wars fans can view a new 8-part docu-series called, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits the streaming service today. There is also a new episode of “Star Wars: Clone Wars” to enjoy.

Watch as we test Jason’s Star Wars knowledge. For a full list of the trivia questions we feature in this segment, click here.