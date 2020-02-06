Good Day NWA: McDonald’s Brings Back a Fan Favorite

Watch as Jason and Jaclyn chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

The party is still going on in Kansas City. The Super Bowl Champion Chiefs were honored with a parade through the city to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl 54. City officials said as many as 1 million people were expected along the parade route and at Union Station for the celebration. Snow and wind hit the city Wednesday morning dropping the wind chill into the teens The team and the city will long remember this victory celebration and the Chiefs first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

An Australian reporter says she was terrified after a snake draped around her shoulders repeatedly struck at her microphone.The reporter said she was scared because her hand was close to where the snake was biting. She bravely continued with recording the stand-up shot, and then asked the snake handler who was standing nearby to take the snake away.

McDonald’s has several classic, fan-favorite items that only appear every now and then and one of them is the Shamrock Shake. If you love it, get ready to get happy, because on February 19, it’s coming back. The minty green treat has been around for 50 years. They’re also introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. Here’s an interesting fact: Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.