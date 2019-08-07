Good Day NWA: McDonald’s Summer Hiring Event

A 3-day hiring event is happening where you can develop skills to achieve success.

Cody Matthews gives Jaclyn & Jason the details of the McDonald’s summer hiring event.

McDonald’s Summer Hiring Event

August 8 – August 10

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

McDonald’s Locations Across NWA

Full & Part-Time Opportunities

Tuition Assistance, ESL Classes, Schedule Flexibility

Additional Information

McDonald’s restaurants will host open Hiring Days with live interviews at all locations across Northwest Arkansas from August 8 through August 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McDonald’s is in search of workers of all ages for new positions consisting of a combination of both full- and part-time opportunities based on individual restaurant needs. Those interested in applying are encouraged to stop in any McDonald’s restaurant during this time or apply by texting the word HIRINGDAY to 36453.

Through a job at McDonald’s, restaurant employees will not only learn transferable soft skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they will also get the chance to further their education once eligible. McDonald’s provides a signature education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity. Eligible after 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees have the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, get access to free education and career advising services, and take the opportunity to learn English as a second language. In addition, McDonald’s provides discounted meals and free uniforms to its workers.

“By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education, paired with skills they learn on the job, we’re supporting their full potential to succeed, whether that’s at McDonald’s or beyond,” said Michael Hadley, local McDonald’s franchise Owner/Operator.

To qualify for a live interview, applicants must be 16 years old or older.

