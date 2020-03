We've been sharing feel good stories all week long . We can't say enough how proud we are of this community coming together to support each other and taking care of friends & neighbors.

Take a look at this teacher parade in Rogers. Shout-out to the staff at Old Wire Elementary. Here they are driving around their students neighborhoods, waving and honking their horns to say "hello" to students who they haven't seen going on two weeks. Thank you to Shannon Resor who shared this video with us.