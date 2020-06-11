Good Day NWA: Michael Jordan’s Big Catch

Good Day NWA takes a look at the stories that are trending in Hot Topics.

It’s no secret Michael Jordan loves to compete on land, of course… and now out at sea. Jordan is taking part in a huge fishing tournament in his home state of North Carolina. Check out the Blue marlin he reeled in, weighing more than 442 pounds. Believe it or not, Jordan’s marlin was not big enough to make the top 3 in the tournament. His Airness’ catch ineligible for the over 3 million bucks in prize money given away. By the way, Jordan’s boat is called “Catch 23.”

Kristen Bell is hoping to breach the political divide. The actress, and her friend Benjamin Hart. Releasing a children’s book: “The World Needs More Purple People.” The book is about Penny Purple, a child, who doesn’t want to be “red” or “blue.” She says the point of the book is to look for similarities in one another, rather than differences.

Some say it’s a great summertime snack or the perfect side dish. Either way, June 11 the nation spotlights corn on the cob! June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day. The most common ways to prepare the popular dish are boiling, steaming, roasting, or grilling it. And here’s a hot tip… If you roast or grill it, you can keep the kernels moist by leaving the husks on while you cook. According to the national calendar, the dish goes by different names depending on where you live. It can be known as sweet corn, butter pop, pole corn and cornstick.