Good Day NWA: Mickey & Minnie Mouse Turn 91!

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason discuss what’s trending for Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

We’re sending birthday wishes to two special people: Mickey & Minnie Mouse! They both turn 91 years young today. They made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” on november 18, 1928.

Fun Facts about Mickey & Minnie:

Mickey & Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie & Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated.

Their original names were Mortimer & Minerva.

Mickey has a middle name: Theodore.

How soon is too soon to get in the Christmas spirit? A family in Texas says they’re not taking down their Christmas decorations despite receiving a notice from their homeowners association. The homeowners put their decorations up early this year because they are expecting a baby on Christmas Day.

The National Dog Show took place in Philadelphia over the weekend. Folks got a chance to see behind the scenes of the show, learn more about the history of certain breeds and see how some dogs get their fur with just the right fluff before hitting the big stage. Canines are vying for top honors in their breed, group and overall best in show. The dog show presented by Purina will be broadcast nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, right here on KNWA. The show helps raise money for a variety of canine-related causes.