Good Day NWA: Miss America Pageant Postponed

Little Richard, a founding father of Rock ‘n’ Roll, as died at the age of 87. Little Richard burst onto the music scene in the 1950s with his wild vocals and piano-pounding performances. He helped shatter the color line on the music charts bringing what was once called “race music” into the mainstream. He influenced musicians from the Beatles to Prince.

There won’t be a miss america this year due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Miss America Organization said this year’s competition is being delayed in a move to protect the health and welfare of the contestants, judges and fans. In the meantime, the organization is working with the state qualifying organizations on eligibility issues for the next pageant. The postponement means the current Miss America Camille Schrier will serve an extra year until she can pass the torch. Founded in 1921, the next Miss America Pageant will mark its 100th anniversary.

Happening right here on KNWA on Monday, May 11, NBC’s “The Voice” enters the semi-final round with another “At Home” edition. 9 artists remain, hoping to earn America’s vote for next week’s finale. Along with the contestants, the 4 coaches will also perform a group song of a “Sly & the Family Stone” classic. There will also be performances by Kane Brown, Doja Cat & James Taylor. “The Voice” airs on KNWA at 7:00 p.m.