There’s a new Miss Arkansas and she’s gearing up for one of her biggest assignments yet…co-hosting Good Day NWA!!! Watch as Darynne Dahlem joins Jaclyn on Monday’s show.

Dahlem is a Greenwood, AR native and a recent University of Arkansas graduate. She will take her platform Know Who You Are, which focuses on the root of addiction, national as she competes for Miss America 2020.

Keep up with Darynne’s journey as Miss Arkansas 2019 on her social media here.