Good Day NWA: Miss Jamaica Crowned as Miss World

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Over the weekend, MissJamaica was crowned Miss World 2019.’ 23 year-old Toni-Ann Singh is a graduate of Florida Sate University. She sang a version of the late singer Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” in the competition and said her mother was the most inspiring woman she knew. When Singh was announced as the winner, she shook her head in disbelief as fellow finalists Miss Nigeria & Miss Brazil congratulated her.

Not only is the year coming to an end, but 2019 marks the end of a decade. So, it’s time to take a look back at the trending moments that’s shaped the last ten years. Let’s talk music videos. According to youtube, “Despacito” is the top music video of the decade. The song is still burning up streaming video charts and has a whopping 6.5 billion views. Ed Sheeran got 2 video hits with “Shape of You” and “Thinking Out Loud.” “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth also making the list. Sitting at number 4 are Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars with 3.7 billion views for “Uptown Funk.” Also on the list is “Gangnam Style,” Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Maroon 5 with “Sugar.”

There’s a new #1 movie at the box office. :Jumanji: The Next Level” The adventure-sequel debuted in first place with 60 million dollars. “Jumanji: The Next Level” stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart & Karen Gillan. It took the top spot from Disney’s ‘Frozen Two” which brought in 19 million dollars in its 4th week of release. Coming in 3rd was the murder-mystery ‘Knives Out’ with a little more than 9 million dollars.