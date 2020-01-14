Good Day NWA: MLK Day Events Announced

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Northwest Arkansas Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Council’s mission is to spread Dr. King’s message of unity and equality for all.

Watch as Dr. Danielle Williams joins Good Day NWA with details of the events planned to honor Dr. King.

Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy – Recommitment Banquet

  • Monday, January 20
  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Fayetteville Town Center
  • Keynote Speaker: George Mcgill, Mayor of Ft. Smith
  • Tickets: $30 – General Admission/ $20 Students

NWA MLK Celebration Events

  • Community Service Projects
  • Memorial Services
  • Youth Breakfast
  • Freedom March
  • Vigil

To keep up with all the events that the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Council has planned, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss