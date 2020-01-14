Good Day NWA: MLK Day Events Announced

The Northwest Arkansas Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Council’s mission is to spread Dr. King’s message of unity and equality for all.

Watch as Dr. Danielle Williams joins Good Day NWA with details of the events planned to honor Dr. King.

Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy – Recommitment Banquet

Monday, January 20

7:00 p.m.

Fayetteville Town Center

Keynote Speaker: George Mcgill, Mayor of Ft. Smith

Tickets: $30 – General Admission/ $20 Students

NWA MLK Celebration Events

Community Service Projects

Memorial Services

Youth Breakfast

Freedom March

Vigil

To keep up with all the events that the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Council has planned, click here.