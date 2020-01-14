Good Day NWA: MLK Day Events Announced

The Northwest Arkansas Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Council’s mission is to spread Dr. King’s message of unity and equality for all.
Watch as Dr. Danielle Williams joins Good Day NWA with details of the events planned to honor Dr. King.
Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy – Recommitment Banquet
- Monday, January 20
- 7:00 p.m.
- Fayetteville Town Center
- Keynote Speaker: George Mcgill, Mayor of Ft. Smith
- Tickets: $30 – General Admission/ $20 Students
NWA MLK Celebration Events
- Community Service Projects
- Memorial Services
- Youth Breakfast
- Freedom March
- Vigil
To keep up with all the events that the Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Council has planned, click here.