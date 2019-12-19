Breaking News
Good Day NWA: Modeling Performs

Good Day NWA

Three brothers have united to comprise the band “Modeling.” They create unique ambient, electronic music influenced my cinematic scores.

Watch as they perform their song “Apex.” If you’re interested in learning more about the band, click here.

