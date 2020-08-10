Good Day NWA: Monday Pick-Me-Up with the Curry Girls

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at today’s trending stories in Hot Topics.

If you need a Monday pick up, let 2 dancing queens help you. Take a look at Ayesha & Steph Curry’s daughters Riley & Ryan living their best life, and serving. Riley is the one dancing to Beyonce’s song “Already” while sister Ryan is lip syncing. Their mom Ayesha posted the video over the weekend and said the girls love “Black is King.”

“America’s Got Talent” creator and judge Simon Cowell is recovering after suffering a broken back from a fall at his home over the weekend. A spokesperson for Cowell says he suffered the injury after “testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.” The entertainment mogul was taken to a hospital and underwent a multi-hour surgery. The spokesperson says Cowell is doing fine. Cowell will miss this week’s first editions of “live” AGT episodes, which begin on Tuesday, August 11.

Deadpool, Thor, Loki & Black Widow may be well known superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But their influence is now spreading into the insect realm, thanks to Australian scientists, who announced that they had named dozens of new species of flies after the characters. The flies, including one named after Marvel Creator Stan Lee, Were part of 165 discoveries named by the scientists over the past year, The Deadpool fly was named for it’s resemblance to the character’s red and black mask, while Stan Lee’s fly was named for characteristic markings that look like the comic titan’s sunglasses and white mustache. According to the organization, all 5 species are robber flies, which are assassins of the insect world.