Good Day NWA: Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker will be bringing their tour to Fayetteville on Sunday, November 17.

Watch as Choir Director, Rachel Cornett and members of the University of Arkansas Children’s Choir join Good Day NWA with details on when and where you can see the production. Plus, they treat us to a short performance.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Sunday, November 17

Performance Times: 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center – University Of Arkansas

For tickets and information, click here.