Good Day NWA: Moving Day NWA Event

One local organization is speaking up about Parkinson’s disease ad moving others to take action towards more awareness.

Watch as Holly Smith joins Good Day NWA with details on this year’s Moving Day NWA.

The goal of Moving Day is to unite families and the surrounding community in the fight against Parkinson’s disease. The event will take place Sunday, October 20 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The event will feature a family-friendly walk course, a kid’s area, a caregivers relaxation tent, and a special Movement Pavilion featuring yoga, dance, Pilates and so much more. Registration is at 1:30 PM and the walk will begin at 3 P.M. For a complete schedule of and additional details. Click here.