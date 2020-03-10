Good Day NWA: Mrs. Doubtfire Goes to Broadway

Here’s a look at the trending stories of the day.

Okay, poppets! Your favorite Nanny is set to hit the broadway stage. Here’s a first look at Rob McClure as Mrs. Doubtfire. The character made famous by the late Robin Williams from the 1993 film. The musical comedy centers around Daniel Hillard a struggling actor who disguises himself into the Scottish Nanny after a messy divorce so that he can be with his kids. The show officially opens on Broadway April 5.

Oscar-Nominated Swedish Actor Max Von Sydow has died at the age of 90. He was known for his roles in films including the “Exorcist” and “The Seventh Seal.” More recently, he had roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Von Sydow was married twice, to actress Kerstin Olin in 1951 and to French filmmaker Catherine Brelet in 1997. He is survived by his wife Catherine Brelet; and four sons.