It’s a night of of scholarship, talent as the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha presents its Miss Black & Old Gold Pageant.

Watch as members of the fraternity and the contestants join Good Day NWA with details of the event.

Miss Black & Old Gold Pageant

Saturday, December 7

Arkansas Union Verizon Ballroom

Tickets: $5 Presale, $7 at the Door

Doors Open at 6:06 p.m.

Pageant Starts at 6:36 p.m.

For more information about the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, click here.