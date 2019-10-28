Good Day NWA: Mt. Sequoyah Center’s 2019 Smartathon

Are you ready to put your trivia skills to the test? If the answer if ‘yes’ then there’s an event just for you. It’s the 2019 Smartathon happening at the Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville.

Watch as Emily Gentry & Christina Karnatz join Jason & Jaclyn to discuss the event and test their knowledge.

Sequoyah Smartathon 2019

Tuesday, November 12

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Mt. Syeqouyah Center

Fayetteville

General Admission: $65

Jason Suel & Bo Counts Are Trivia Masters

For more information on the Mt. Sequoyah Center and Smartathon 2019, click here.