Good Day NWA: Musicians to Virtually Represent Northwest Arkansas

Four Northwest Arkansas musicians are expected to perform in a live digital special Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Kennedy Center’s Arts Across America spotlights community art leaders, unique regional art styles, and organizations and art focused on social justice.

Watch as featured musicians The Honey Collective, Jasper Logan, Pura Coco, and Willi Carlisle chat with Good Day NWA about their upcoming performance. All of these artists will perform live at Fairlane Station in Springdale for the Facebook live event on Tuesday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Watch the Kennedy Center Arts Across America live special here.

Click here for more information.