Good Day NWA: Mustard Ice Cream in Honor of National Mustard Day

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Get ready to take your tastebuds to a new level. French’s is introducing mustard flavored ice cream. It’s in honor of National Mustard Day, Saturday, August 3. The company wanted to combine 2 All American Classics: mustard & ice cream. French’s collaborated with Coolhaus Ice Cream to develop the one-of-a-kind treat. It’s a limited run offering at select locations in New York City and Los Angeles. If you aren’t close to one of the locations. You can get the make-at-home recipe online. Click here to learn how.

Friday, August 2 is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day and if you are bold and daring Oscar Mayer has created what they are calling the ice dog sandwich. It’s made of candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, cookie bun and spicy dijon gelato. The ice dog sandwich will be available this month in select cities.

Something epic is coming to Universal Theme Park in Orlando. Officials announced a new park, the “Epic Universe.” It will include hotels, shops, restaurants and rides. The brand new park is expected to create 14,000 jobs. No opening date has been announced yet for “Epic Universe” but officials are making it clear that work is already beginning.