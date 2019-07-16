Good Day NWA: NASA Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Launch

NASA invites you to go outside and look up at the full moon, remembering that nearly 50 years ago, humans landed on the lunar surface for the first time.

With just days until the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, we look back at how Apollo altered the course of space exploration while looking ahead toward NASA’s upcoming plans to go back to the moon then Mars.

Watch as we’re joined by NASA Astronomer & Assistant Director of Science for Communications Michelle Thaller via Skype.

For information on how you can share your Apollo 11 stories, click here.