Good Day NWA: Natalie Portman Will Bring the Hammer as “Lady Thor”

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Disney’s “The Lion King” blew past industry expectations with a huge box office opening. The reboot of the studio’s 1994 animated classic, has made an estimated $531 million worldwide in 10 days of release. That includes an estimated $185 million for its opening weekend in North America. Analysts had projected that the film would make around $150 million for its domestic opening. Directed by Jon Favreau, “The Lion King” has an all star cast that includes Beyoncé, Donald Glover, John Oliver & Seth Rogen all lending their voice work to the film.

The blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” is now the highest- grossing film of all time. Disney says the superhero movie has now brought-in more than $2.7 billion worldwide. James Cameron’s science fiction film “Avatar” held the top spot for 10 years.”Endgame” shattered records when it opened in late April, making $1.2 billion around the world on its debut. But “Avatar” will have a chance to take back its box office crown from “Endgame.” Disney is planning four “Avatar” sequels between 2021 & 2027.

Natalie Portman will hammer girl power home in her next movie as Lady Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” That film along with several other Marvel films & TV series have been announced. The film is set for release in 2021. Marvel also announced a new “Dr. Strange” movie, “The Eternals” movie, & a “Blade” movie. Marvel’s upcoming superhero flicks feature characters from women, people of color & those with disabilities.