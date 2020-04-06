Good Day NWA: National Caramel Popcorn Day

It’s time to shine a light on a sticky treat. April 6 is National Caramel Popcorn Day.

When Cracker Jacks were created, adding molasses and nuts to popcorn really took off. Then, things really got popping in 1908 with Jack Nortworth’s song “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Check out this simple recipe for you to create your own caramel popcorn at home.

Caramel Popcorn:

Recipe for Caramel Popcorn

Process: