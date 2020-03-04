Good Day NWA: National Crochet Month with Crochetitville & Maxine’s

“Keep Fayetteville Funk..” You’ve heard that saying , and a Fayetteville staple is getting an ultra cool makeover on the outside to celebrate a major milestone: 70 years in NWA!

Watch as Gina Gallina from Crochetitville and Hannah Withers join Good Day NWA to talk about the “yarn bombing” art installation that is now visible at Maxine’s Tap Room in Downtown Fayetteville. Plus, Hannah gives details on additional ways folks can help celebrate 70 years of Maxine’s presence in NWA.

70 Years – Celebration

Wednesday, March 18

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Live Music

For more information about Crochetitville, click here. For additional information about celebrating 70 years of Maxine’s, click here.