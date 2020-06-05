Good Day NWA: National Doughnut Day

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stores in “Hot Topics.”

For many in the country, it symbolizes breakfast on-the-go. And Friday, June 5 highlights the past war-time value of doughnuts. The first Friday of June is National Doughnut Day. According to the National Day Calendar, the Salvation Army created the day in 1938 to honor, not the sweet treat, but the women who served them to soldiers in World War I. These ladies were called the “Salvation Army Lassies.” They used the treats to boost the morale of the troops.

We have seen a wide array of home video trick shots, and we have another one to share. Watch six-year-old Zeke, sitting on the floor, with his dad lying next to him. Turns out Zeke is something of a trick-shot specialist, and he has his own twitter account. Zeke loves basketball, but he is broadening his skill set. So, he’s trying the “Egg Drop Challenge” by stacking objects on his father’s forehead, including a full cup of water and an egg. You just might say that trick is “egg-cellent!”

A legendary TV host is coming back to the small screen for a town hall on racism. Our David Daniel has that a look story, and a new thriller and music from Lady Gaga in today’s Hollywood Minute.