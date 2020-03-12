Good Day NWA: National Girl Scout Day

Here are the top trending stories for Thursday, March 12.

Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Oscar Award winning actor and his wife are working in Australia. Hanks was set to start shooting a movie about the life of Elvis Presley. In a Twitter post, he describes their symptoms as similar to a cold with some body aches. Hanks says they both have slight fevers and Wilson is experiencing intermittent chills. He says the couple will stay isolated as long as public health and safety requires. Both Hanks and Wilson are 63 years old.

There are a lot of things to keep in mind while trying to stay healthy.

Hand Washing Guidelines According to CDC:

Wet your hands with clean, running water

Turn off the tap

Apply soap

Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your fingernails

Scrub for at least 20 seconds

Remember to Wash Your Hands:

Before, during, and after preparing food



Before eating food



Before and after caring for someone who is sick



Before and after treating a cut or wound



After changing diapers or cleaning up a child



After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing



After feeding pets or handling pet waste

After touching garbage

Doctors do prefer good hand washing over using hand sanitizer unless you’re away from a sink and the sanitizer is your only option.

Chick-Fil-A announced that it will begin selling its sauces in bottles. It’s the first time the fast food restaurant will dive into retail sales. Starting this April and May, customers will be able to purchase 16-ounce bottles of Chick-Fil-A’s signature Chick-Fil-A and Polynesian sauces. Catering customers will have five sauce choices in 8-ounce bottles. Profits will be donated to the Chick-Fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative which helps team members pay for college.

Empowered and encouraged, today is the day to celebrate the Girl Scouts. It’s National Girl Scout Day! March 12th recognizes the group and the millions of girls who are members. The Girls Scouts of America was founded on March 12, 1912. The organization began as a way for girls to take part in service projects and outdoor adventures. Supporting the girl scouts is easy. You could volunteer to be a troop leader, donate to your local troop or simply buy more cookies.