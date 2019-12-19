Good Day NWA: National Regifting Day

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

We’re getting a first look at the sequel to one of 2018’s hit scary movies. Paramount Pictures released a teaser trailer for “A Quiet Place Part 2”. The clip shows the remaining survivors of the last film all together. Emily Blunt’s character returns to lead the Abbott family in Part 2.They will venture outside only to realize that the creatures in the original film are not their only threat. A full trailer for “A Quiet Place Part 2” comes out on New Year’s Day. The movie is expected to hit theaters on March 20th, 2020.

There’s a National Day for everything and today is National Regifting Day! It’s always celebrated on the Thursday before Christmas. There are some general rules for regifting, make sure the present is unused and in its original packaging. Don’t regift if the item is handmade or personalized, or if the gift has a special meaning for the original giver. And remember, only regift if you think the receiver would enjoy the present. You can share your regifting stories using #NationalRegiftingDay.