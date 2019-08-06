Good Day NWA: National Root Beer Float Day with A & W

Tuesday August, 6 is National Root Beer Float Day and A & W is also celebrating 100 years.
Watch as Danielle Harvey from Keurig/Dr. Pepper Brands joins Good Day NWA with information about ways you and your family can celebrate National Root Beer Float Day including the specifics of their Family Night Kit.
Fun Facts About A & W
- Started in California
- Named After Roy Allen & Frank Wright
- 1,100 Restaurant Locations
- Famous Franchise Owners: Alice & Willard Marriott of J.W. Marriott
What is Family Night?
- “Family Night” is any time families are spending quality time together at home, enjoying meals, treats and activities such as games, movies, etc. A&W believes that life’s sweetest moments happen when you’re making memories together as a family.
Pledge and 2L Promotion:
- A&W is celebrating its 100th year of business and a century-long legacy of helping families make memorable moments together.
- According to a recent consumer survey commissioned by A&W, 78% of parents wish their families spent more time together. 41% of parents say technology distractions are one of the biggest barriers to spending quality time together.
- To help families spend more quality time together, A&W is inviting families to take a pledge to go technology-free for 1 hour on Friday nights this summer and make family fun to remember. Anyone that signs the pledge will receive a coupon for a FREE 2L of A&W Root Beer (either by direct, digital download or via a mailed postcard). Consumers can sign the pledge online by visiting www.rootbeer.com
Family Night Kit:
- In addition to the “Family Night Pledge” offer, A&W is also selling a limited quantity of first-of-its-kind “Family Fun Night Kits” to give families even more resources to make memories together.
- The kit comes equipped with everything needed for easy, simple and fun family time:
- Root Beer float essentials: Set of 4 A&W mugs, straws and spoons. An ice cream scooper, A&W dessert syrup and 1 pack of float toppings (cookie crumbles and sprinkles)
- Also includes a “Buy 1, Get 1” coupon for a free 6-pack of A&W 7.5oz cans
- Games: 1 pair of game dice and Family Fun game cards
- Cost: $25, available on www.rootbeer.com
- Want to learn some tips and tricks to make fun, creative and tasty A&W floats? Visit www.rootbeer.com for recipe videos and more.