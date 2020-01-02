Good Day NWA: National Science Fiction Day

Watch as Jason Suel and guest co-host Brock Short discuss trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Northwest Arkansas’ first baby born this decade is a girl! Meet Ruby Faye. She was named after her great grandmother. She was born at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 1 at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital in Johnson. New parents, Zachary & Haley say they’re excited to leave the hospital with their baby girl.

Shanghai rings in the New Year with drones taking off into the sky in place of fireworks. More than 2,000 drones illuminating the sky above the Huangpu River to put on a dazzling light show. The drones were fitted with multi-colored light and formed various shapes and three-dimensional patterns in the night sky. In one configuration, the drones created a giant running man. The performance ended with the patterns forming the numbers for the count down to New Year’s Day.

It’s time to let your nerd flag fly high. Today is national science fiction day! That’s actually an old stereotype. You don’t have to be a geek to love sci-fi. Successful franchises like “Star Trek,” “Star Wars” & “Black Mirror” show just how popular the genre is. The definition of sci-fi is also rather loose. Some people consider certain super-hero and horror stories to fall within the category.