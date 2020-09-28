Good Day NWA: National Service Dog Awareness Month with Bobby Bones

September is Service Dog Awareness Month, when we honor the contributions and loyalty of some amazing animals that serve our nation’s military heroes.

Radio & TV personality Bobby Bones is teaming up with Purina Dog Chow for their 3rd Annual Service Dog Salute Campaign. Bones is a military advocate who hosts a top nationally syndicated country music radio show. He is a New York Times best-selling author, a mentor on American Idol, he recently won an ACM award for national on-air personality of the year and he’s working on a new show on National Geographic.

Watch as Bobby talks about this initiative. Click here to find details about entering the contest and how you can get involved.

