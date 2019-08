S’mores is a classic campfire treat and August is National S’mores Month.

Watch as Abby Turner from A Table Top Affair joins Good Day NWA with a fun and delicious way to put a spin on regular s’mores.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Graham crackers

Chocolate (mix it up and use different flavors)

Marshmallows

Optional add-ons:

Your favorite cookies

Peanut Butter Cups

Fruit

Assemble your s’mores any way you choose and enjoy!

To see more ideas on making s’mores click here.