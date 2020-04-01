Good Day NWA: National Sourdough Bread Day

You may attribute April 1being April Fools Day, but did you know it’s also National Sourdough Bread Day?

Sourdough is most likely the first form of leavening that was available to bakers and it may have originated around 1500 B.C. in ancient Egyptian times. Sourdough was the main bread that was made during the California Gold Rush and it’s still a major part of San Francisco’s culture, and very popular alongside soup and stew.

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn talk about their favorite ways to prepare and enjoy sourdough bread. For more information on The Family Crumb (authentic sourdough bakers), click here.