If you want to shake up your breakfast routine, today’s the day! August 24 marks National Waffle Day. Here’s a little history lesson. The date commemorates when Cornelius Swarthout received a waffle iron patent in New York in 1869. But, the food has been around since the 14th Century.

People eat different kinds of waffles around the world. To qualify as a “waffle,” a food just has to have leavened batter or dough heated between two patterned plates.