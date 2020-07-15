Good Day NWA: NBC’s “Peacock” Set to Fly

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen in New York. Peacock, one of the last big new streaming services to launch in the U.S., was supposed to get a big marketing and content boost from the Olympics.The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out for Peacock’s owner, Comcast’s NBCUniversal. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

It’s time to get into some trending stories. Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

The “streaming wars” have a new entrant today as NBC’s parent company, NBC-Universal, takes its “Peacock” service national. Here’s what you can expect.: More than 13,000 hours of movies and TV shows as well live news & sports. The basic level of service is free. There are two additional tiers of service allow consumers to pay for wider content access with either limited commercials or none at all. The service is available on most mobile devices and gaming systems, as well as many Smart TVs.

You can expect some hosting changes for “Dancing with the Stars.” Tyra Banks will host the hit dancing competition. The supermodel will also serve as an Executive Producer for the show. Hosting duties is not new for Banks. She took on the role for “America’s Got Talent” for a season. But, she is famously known for hosting her own reality show competition, “America’s Next Top Model.” Banks joins dancing with the stars as its long-time host Tom Bergeron leaves the show. Erin Andrews is also stepping away as co-host.

Staying on hosts shakeups. Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving the popular talk show ‘The Real’ after 6 seasons. We air the show on our sister station Fox24. This week the co-host announced on Instagram that she won’t be returning. She posted with the caption: “All good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real.'” She said she looks forward to spending more time with her family and pursuing new opportunities. The news of Tamera’s exit comes after co-host Amanda Seales left in June.