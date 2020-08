Picture it…. neighbors coming together to experience music from local and regional artists for a unique event.

Watch as Jerad Sears (City Sessions) and Tracie Kivisto (Downtown Bentonville Inc.) join Good Day NWA to chat about the Neighborhood Concert Series.

Neighborhood Concert Series

August – October

8 Bentonville Neighborhoods

16 Local Bands

Safety Measures in Place – Masks/Social Distancing

For more information, click here.