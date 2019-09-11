Good Day NWA: Networking for Foster Care & Adoption

Project Zero and Sam’s Furniture have partnered to offer a networking event for all the people and organizations that work in foster care & adoptive services.

Watch as Tiphanie Gurwell & Larra Donaldson join Good Day NWA with details of an event that aims to bring like-minded organizations together in order to better serve our community.

Networking for Foster Care & Adoption

Thursday, Septmber 19

5:30 p.m.

Sam’s Furniture – Springdale

Free Event

Door Prizes

For more information about the work Project Zero is doing, click here.