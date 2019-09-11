Good Day NWA: Networking for Foster Care & Adoption

Project Zero and Sam’s Furniture have partnered to offer a networking event for all the people and organizations that work in foster care & adoptive services.

Watch as Tiphanie Gurwell & Larra Donaldson join Good Day NWA with details of an event that aims to bring like-minded organizations together in order to better serve our community.

Networking for Foster Care & Adoption

  • Thursday, Septmber 19
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Sam’s Furniture – Springdale
  • Free Event
  • Door Prizes

