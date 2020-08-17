Good Day NWA: New Ice Cream Truck Jingle

Watch as Good Day NWA talks about trending stories in Hot Topics!

Hip Hop Icon RZA teamed up with Good Humor to offer a new ice cream truck jingle. That’s because the old song has a racist past. Good Humor is calling on all ice cream truck drivers to stop playing “Turkey in the Straw,” and replace it with the new jingle, which will be available to ice cream trucks across the US. Good Humor is the creator of the original ice cream truck. The company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Imagine going to the desert … alone… for 12 days… all to write your memoir. That’s what Matthew McConaughey did, and now he’s publishing his work. The actor spoke about his new endeavor on Instagram recently. McConaughey says he has been keeping a diary for 36 years and his wife encouraged him to move forward with the project. The memoir, called “Greenlights” is now on presale. It will be out October 20, 2020.

Fans of singer songwriter Kandi Burruss might get to chat with her. That’s because Kandi is a super entrepreneur, and will be the subject of an Entertainment Law class at Georgia State. The class, started in 2018, looks at the legal life of celebrities. Students will study the business contracts “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has had over the years. The goal of the class is to prepare students for Georgia’s growing entertainment industry. In a statement, Burruss said she is honored to be chosen.