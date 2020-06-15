Good Day NWA: New to Streaming

There are a few new films heading your way via streaming!

First up, Oscar Winner and Director Spike Lee has spent most of his career focusing his lens on racial tension, and his latest effort continues that examination. Soldiers return to the field of battle in “Da 5 Bloods.” The film follows a group of veterans returning to Vietnam. There, they search for the remains of Squad Leader Chadwick Boseman as well as a stash of gold while trying to reconcile past acts committed for a country that did not support them. “Da 5 Bloods” is available on Netflix.

Some secrets cannot be kept in “Artemis Fowl.” This “Men in Black” meets “The Davinci Code” adventure was expected to be one of the biggest films of the Summer. It’s about a boy-genius harnessing the magic of a mysterious world to find his kidnapped father. The theatrical release was scrapped due to Coronavirus concerns, but Disney+ subscribers can tap in to the on-demand premiere now.

Art imitates life in “The King of Staten Island.” SNL cast member Pete Davidson stars in this film directed by Judd Apatow. It’s a semi autobiographical look at the comedian’s life, from losing his father at an early age to trying to find motivation in his mid 20’s while still living at home with his mom. “The King of Staten Island” is available on multiple streaming platforms.