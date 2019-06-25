Good Day NWA: New Trailer for Disney’s “The Lion King”

A new trailer for Disney’s live action “The Lion King” has arrived. The film will debut in theaters on July 19. Advanced tickets are already available. Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones are just a few of the big names featured in the film.



Today marks the 10th Anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. The King of Pop was born on August 29, 1958 in Gary, Indiana. At a young age, he and his brothers starting singing together in The Jackson 5, later signing with Motown Records. Their hits included “I Want you Back,” “ABC” and “The Love You Save.” Jackson later broke out as a solo artist winning eight Grammy awards for his “Thriller” album.

He died June 25, 2009, falling victim to cardiac arrest. The LA County Coroner determined Jackson’s death was a homicide due to “acute propofol intoxication.” His doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.