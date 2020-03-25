Good Day NWA: New Viral Social Media Challenge

We take a look at today’s trending stories in our Hot Topics.

Your kiddos can take a trip or journey back to Hogwarts with the help of Author J.K. Rowling. She is encouraging teachers to post videos of themselves reading the “Harry Potter” books. Rowling and her publishing agents say they are relaxing regular copyright permissions and granting an open license for teachers. They can upload videos of them reading the texts from the 7 “Harry Potter” books onto schools’ secure networks until the end of the school year. If you are a teacher and want to do this make sure you use #HarryPotterAtHome on social media.

A runner in France runs the entire length of a full marathon…on his apartment balcony! He wasn’t about to let a global pandemic quarantine stop him from going the distance, so he decided to keep up his training by running the length of a marathon. That’s more than 26 miles on his 23 foot balcony. The man estimates he made roughly 3,000 laps on the balcony and finished in 6 hours and 48 minutes, a personal record.

The Cadbury Bunny is out of work after his job went to the dogs this year. Well, one very special dog in particular. Say hello to “Lieutenant Dan.” He’s the new spokes-animal for the iconic Easter candy. He was named after a character from “Forrest Gump” because the pup’s back legs were amputated due to a deformity. “Lieutenant Dan” beat out dozens of other furry competitors for the role in the annual Cadbury commercial. While Dan got some handsome, pink ears from the gig, his owner took home $5,000. No doubt Dan will get plenty of treats with that… just no chocolate eggs.

There’s a new challenge taking over social media bringing together the biggest stars. Tyler Perry asked a few of his celebrity friends to sing “He’s Got the Whole World in his Hands.” And as you can see, each artist took the gospel song and put their own spin on it. Perry says this song is a prayer of humility telling the world how small we really are in all of this and how we have to trust it’s all in God’s hands.