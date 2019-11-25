Good Day NWA: Newborns Dressed as Characters from ‘Frozen’

Jason and Marci discuss a few trending stories on Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

The sequel to “Frozen” hit theaters this weekend, heating up the box office with a massive domestic and worldwide debut. “Frozen 2” reunites the voice cast of the Academy Award Winning Animated Musical, in an all-new adventure, with powerful messages at its heart. The movie came out smoking with $127-million, the best November animated movie debut ever, and one of best openings ever for an animated film.

And the cold never bothered them, anyway. These three newborns at Saint Luke’s South Hospital near Kansas City are getting the full “Frozen” treatment. Although these little bundles of “Frozen” joy likely won’t be among the theater goers, infant versions of Olaf the Snowman, Anna, & Elsa are melting hearts in the nursery. Even when they outgrow those outfits, they’ll have the legacy of starting their lives when “Frozen 2” started its theatrical run.

Two turkeys will actually have reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. They are being spared from the dinner table. The lucky birds spent part of the weekend at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC. Here they are, living their best lives. Later on Monday, November 25, the National Turkey Federation will introduce them to the world and the voting will start on which one President Trump will pardon. While only one bird will get the official pardon, both birds will be free to spend their retirement in Virginia. They’ll join previous pardon recipients: peas & carrots, wishbone & drumstick, and tater & tot.

Tis the season., for holiday shopping. But do you know what the people really want? According to the National Retail Federation the biggest thing folks are looking for is gift cards! Consumers buy 3 to 4 gifts cards to allow their family and friends to choose their own presents. And in case you’re wondering Barbie remains the top toy this year, followed by LOL Surprise Dolls and American Girl items. Lego, Hot Wheels & Paw Patrol are also hot buys. Research shows the average person will spend about $1,000 on holiday shopping.